The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Melius downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,056 shares of company stock worth $19,637,066 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kroger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

