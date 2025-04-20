Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WISE opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

