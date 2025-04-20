Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $184.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

