Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toast were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $282,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,888,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toast by 129,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,426.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

