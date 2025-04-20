Top Entertainment Stocks To Consider – April 18th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Comcast are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that produce, distribute, or exhibit entertainment content, such as films, music, television shows, video games, and live events. These stocks are influenced by consumer behavior, cultural trends, and technological advances, reflecting the changing landscape of the entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.03. 17,805,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607,737. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $84.75. 14,724,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,444,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,314. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

