Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Visa, and Bank of America are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment management firms. These stocks represent an ownership stake in businesses that handle monetary transactions, lending, and asset management activities, and their performance is often influenced by interest rates, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $128.94 on Friday, reaching $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $438.50 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,890. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.79. 9,553,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.97 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,031. The company has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE:V traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $329.26. 5,640,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.08. Visa has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $611.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.44. 47,052,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,148,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

