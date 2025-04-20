Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 18th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Pool, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, and Hyatt Hotels are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in industries related to recreation and relaxation, such as travel, hospitality, entertainment, and leisure activities. These stocks are often considered cyclical, as their performance tends to be closely linked to consumer discretionary spending and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.78. 2,638,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.44 and a 200-day moving average of $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $98.73. 1,353,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,987. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.19. 1,018,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

