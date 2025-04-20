Top Retail Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.com are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods and services directly to consumers through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks often reflect trends in consumer spending and are influenced by economic conditions, making them a key indicator of the overall health of the retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.33. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $128.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.53.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,328,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,816,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.28.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.78. 20,940,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,339. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,456,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,741,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.97. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

