Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

