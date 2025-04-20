Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 323,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,692 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.