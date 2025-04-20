TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of TTM Technologies worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.