Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

