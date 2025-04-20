UBS Group Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $38.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

HELE stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

