UBS Group Cuts Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $8.25

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRZN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.