UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

