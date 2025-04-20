UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $114.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $738,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.