UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

