UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

