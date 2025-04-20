UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $175.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

