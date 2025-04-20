UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.13. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

