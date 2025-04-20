UBS Group Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $31.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

YETI Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

