UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

