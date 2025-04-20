Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,017 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Unity Software worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unity Software by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $29,395.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,979.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748,839.16. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,528 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

