Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,630,471.28. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock worth $17,933,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unity Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $62,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.