Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,052 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

