USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $243.08 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $448.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $49.78.

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $186,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

