Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Vale stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

