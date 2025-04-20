Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

