Valmont Industries (VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $976.04 million for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.200-18.800 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.43.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.