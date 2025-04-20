Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Critical Review

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and enGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -4.35% -3.93% -1.42% enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $169.58 million 3.25 -$109.78 million ($0.17) -39.94 enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($1.52) -2.63

This table compares Valneva and enGene”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

enGene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Valneva has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valneva and enGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 enGene 0 1 7 1 3.00

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.64%. enGene has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 503.13%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

enGene beats Valneva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

