Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Stock Down 1.2 %
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
