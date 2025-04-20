Verizon Communications (VZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $33.31 billion for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.730 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,439.20. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

