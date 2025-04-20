Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 361,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE VET opened at $6.52 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

