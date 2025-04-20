Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.16. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

