Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $56.28 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.