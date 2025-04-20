Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – April 18th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publication, or distribution of video games, as well as companies that produce gaming hardware and related technologies. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the dynamic field of interactive entertainment, where factors like game releases, consumer trends, and technological advancements can greatly influence market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 2,600,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,156. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $154.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 705,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,027. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15.

