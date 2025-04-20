Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $89.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VKTX opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 435,813 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

