Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $6,742,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 530,645 shares during the period. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

VIR stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

