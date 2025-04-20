WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WaFd were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 283,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,196,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth about $6,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WaFd by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Up 1.9 %

WAFD stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

