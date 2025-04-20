Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 45,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

