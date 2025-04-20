Weatherford International (WFRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,517.72. This represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.