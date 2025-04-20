Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $24,671,530. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

