Wedbush Comments on Biogen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $20.48 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $21.14 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. Biogen has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

