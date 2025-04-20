Wedbush Forecasts Shopify’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.65 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

