Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for Ardelyx FY2025 Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,937,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This trade represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,733.84. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,407,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 9,499.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,453,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.