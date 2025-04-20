Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of NovoCure Q1 Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.6 %

NVCR stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

