Wedbush Has Strong Estimate for CarMax FY2027 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

