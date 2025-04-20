Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PINS opened at $25.17 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.