Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS
Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PINS opened at $25.17 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.