Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $82.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

