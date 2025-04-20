Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Bruker by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after buying an additional 1,420,569 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.